Raynor Services Recently Named a South Jersey Gas Participating Contractor

05/30/2019 -- Raynor Services—a family-owned and operated "one-stop shop" home services company, specializing in electric, heating, cooling, generators and solar services—has recently been named a South Jersey Gas Participating Contractor. Participating Contractors are carefully selected and must meet specific business, financial and licensing standards. They also work hand in hand with the NJCEP (New Jersey Clean Energy Program), which promotes increased energy efficiency and the use of clean, renewable sources of energy, resulting in a stronger economy, less pollution, lower utility costs and reduced demand for electricity.



As World Environment Day (June 5th) quickly approaches, Raynor Services is encouraging all NJ residents to take action by converting their source of heat from oil to natural gas. What does this mean for qualifying customers? By having Raynor convert their HVAC system and run the natural gas lines to other appliances throughout their home, they can earn up to $21,000 of true interest-free financing, as well as rebates through the state (and/or South Jersey Gas), and up to a $4,000 grant from NJ. In addition to these benefits, homeowners will also save with decreased utility bills, as well as increase the efficiency of their HVAC system.



"We are so excited to be able to continue to grow and provide our customers with not only a great experience from start to finish, but also more options," says Kerri Raynor of Raynor Services. "We love being able to offer it all so that customers can decide what works best for them and they will have more to pick from so that they really do get exactly what is best for them. This is their home, their family and their investment. We are privileged and thankful to be able to serve each and every one of them."



Why should homeowners choose Raynor Services to facilitate their switch from heating with oil to natural gas? They can handle all aspects of the process for you, making them a one-stop shop. From the initial evaluation to the filing of all permits, inspections, warranties, rebates and execution of the actual conversion process, Raynor's team of Master HVAC Technicians will be with you every step of the way.



About Raynor Services

Raynor Services is a family-owned and operated company, serving southern New Jersey since 1994. They combine small business service with big business expertise. Raynor Services technicians are among the best in the industry, and work by the company motto of "Service The Way It Used To Be.". Providing you with upfront pricing, you can rest easy in knowing that there will be no surprises and nothing will be done without your approval. Once the job is completed, you will receive another "Happy Call" from the Raynor Services office to ensure that you are 100% satisfied with the work that has been done. Their knowledgeable team is always there to help, answering phone calls and scheduling whatever you need. To schedule a service with Raynor Services, contact them at www.RaynorServices.com.