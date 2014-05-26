RB Plumbing & Bathrooms Provides Professional Bathroom Fitters in Derby

Derby, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2014 --RB Plumbing & Bathrooms is delighted to share their bathroom fitting services and expertise to the people in Derby and surrounding areas. The company shared this message to their clients with a promise of better services and quality work. According to their website, RB Plumbing is an established bathroom installation company who had been in the industry since 2000. The company has been servicing the Derby area for years and has built a reputation with the locals. Interested clients can visit their website, bathroomfittersderby.co.uk, to learn more about their company profile. An online messaging platform will accept any inquiries and requests about their services. Their bathroom fitters can provide free consultation and quote for their bathroom services.



RB Plumbing & Bathrooms have worked on a wide range of installation jobs that include installing a sink splash back to full installation of wet rooms with under floor heating. Aside from this, they also provide advice and recommendation on the suitable style or color scheme for the house. They have references from people local to Duffield, Little Eaton, Allestree, Ilkeston, Sandiacre, Long Eaton, Shardlow, Chellaston, Alvaston, Borrowash, Spondon, Mickleover and Castle Donnington. A gallery of their projects is included on their website that features their recent works around town. Clients can also read testimonials and feedbacks from previous clients.



The bathroom plays an important role in the house. It is important to maintain its quality so that it keeps working at an optimal level. Renovating the bathroom to improve its look can also increase the value of the house. Refitting the bathroom is a big task and would require the skills and tools of a professional bathroom fitter. That is why it is important to choose the right bathroom fitter for the job. RB Plumbing & Bathrooms hopes to provide their clients with the best and most reliable bathroom installation services that they need.



About RB Plumbing & Bathrooms

RB Plumbing & Bathrooms is a team of local and professional bathroom fitters based in Derby. They offer a wide range of bathroom fitting services. The company is located at 113 Lord Street, Allenton, Derby, DE24 9AU. Their number is 078414 30107.