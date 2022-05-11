R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. Offers Comprehensive Auto Insurance in Decatur and College Park, Georgia

College Park, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2022 --R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is a well-established provider of risk management solutions that are committed to building long-term relationships with its clients. They offer personal and commercial property insurance in Decatur and College Park, GA and various other coverage options.



Auto insurance is among the most prominent personal risk management solutions and is required by law in most states. If one is at fault in a car accident, they are likely to be held responsible for costs associated with it. These expenses may include legal fees, the medical expenses of the injured person, and their lost income if their injuries leave them unable to work. Liability coverage is required to help pay for these costs. Without liability coverage (or adequate liability limits), one would have to pay these costs out of their pocket, significantly hampering their savings.



Just about all states have their minimum auto liability coverage limits that car owners must buy. One must try to invest in plans having coverage limits beyond their state's minimum requirements. Otherwise, they could pay out of pocket if they cause a wreck that injures another driver and their medical bills exceed the coverage limitations.



