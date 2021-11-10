R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. Offers Comprehensive Contractors Insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia

College Park, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. has been one of the leading insurance agencies in the south Atlanta area since 1978. They offer premium plans for car, life, business, and homeowners insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia.



Investing in business insurance solutions is as important as getting a car or home insured. However, the insurance requirements of all business owners are not the same. They would require diverse coverage options depending on the type of business they run and its scale.



R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. offers their clients plans featuring coverage for commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, workers compensation, and more. Commercial property insurance is needed to cover business premises from perils like fire, theft, and natural disaster. On the other hand, general liability coverage protects the insured in the event they are sued for claims that come within the coverage of the insurance policy. Workers' Compensation is a form of insurance that provides wage replacement and medical benefits to employees injured in employment. The agents of R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc, have a thorough discussion with their business clients and try to identify the coverage options that would be best suited for their venture.



Through R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc, people can invest in the most affordable plans for contractors insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia. This is among the most common and important types of business insurance plans. Contractors would need to protect themselves from claims made against them directly and require compensation for any legal costs incurred even if they are wrongfully sued. Coverage for such instances is provided by contractor insurance policies offered by R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. These plans are essential for anyone contracting services to other companies. Such plans are primarily meant to cover public liability and professional indemnity primarily.



R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is a well-established, independent insurance agency that offers risk management solutions to both families and businesses of Georgia.