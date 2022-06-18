R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. Offers Homeowners Insurance in College Park, Riverdale, Decatur, Atlanta, and Fairburn, Georgia

College Park, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2022 --R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is a well-established insurance agency committed to building long-term relationships with its clients. Through them, one can acquire affordable and comprehensive insurance plans, including life, business, home, and auto insurance in College Park, Riverdale, Decatur, Atlanta, and Fairburn, Georgia. They have been in business since 1978, and have managed to earn the trust of multiple local families and businesses over time.



It takes a substantial amount of investment to buy a house. Therefore, this expensive and valuable asset must be protected by the homeowners. The first step of protecting a house would be to get it insured through a company like R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. Anyone taking out a mortgage to buy a house usually has to invest in a home insurance plan invariably.



The common types of home insurance plans offered by R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. include HO-1, HO-2, and HO-3. HO-1 is the basic form of home insurance coverage. It comprises common perils that cause structural damage to the house. While this limited coverage option does offer protection for single-family homes, it usually is not enough for homeowners seeking complete protection. HO-2 or Broad Form Coverage provides hazard and personal property protection caused by 16 named perils. This plan is a slight upgrade from basic home insurance coverage. Ultimately, there is HO-3 or special form coverage. This policy can safeguard a home competently against personal property damages, structural damages, personal liability, etc. The agents of R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. sit with their clients, carefully discuss their needs and ultimately recommend them an insurance option based on their concerns and budget. This customer-centric approach makes this agency a reliable source for homeowners insurance in College Park, Riverdale, Decatur, Atlanta, and Fairburn, Georgia. Being an independent insurance agency, they additionally have access to the best rates on the prominent home insurance policies in the nation.



Get in touch with R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. at (770) 991-6787



About R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc.

R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is an independent insurance agency that offers risk management solutions to people across Georgia, including College Park, Atlanta, Decatur, Riverdale, Fairburn, and nearby areas.