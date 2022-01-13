R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. Offers Premium General Liability Insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia

College Park, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2022 --R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. was established in 1978. It is one of the leading insurance agencies in the south Atlanta area. Through them, people can avail of cost-effective plans for home, life, car and even commercial truck insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia. R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is an independent insurance agency, and hence tries its best to make sure to offer high-quality coverage options to their clients that impeccably meets their needs. The service department of the agency additionally tries to make claims processing fast and friendly.



General liability insurance coverage is essential for all types of businesses. Such plans help cover costly claims that can come up during normal business operations. If a company doesn't have this coverage, business owners might have to cover the general liability insurance costs out of pocket, and few businesses have the resources to do that. This coverage option has been designed to protect company assets by protecting liability claims against a business. These can be claims that arise from injuries or damage that occur on the company property or those caused by a business owner or their employees while doing business.



R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is one of the most reliable providers of general liability insurance in Atlanta and College Park, Georgia. General liability insurance coverage is essential to a thriving business model. Hence, this agency works tirelessly to ensure that its commercial clients are safeguarded with adequate coverage. The agents of R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. firstly carry out an assessment of the size and conditions of a business, understand its industry/operations, determine the number of employees, and do a professional experience assessment. This helps the agency identify the ideal general liability insurance plan for its clients.



Give R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. a call at (770) 991-6787.



About R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc.

R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is a well-established, independent insurance agency. They cater to both families and businesses across Riverdale, Fairburn, Decatur, Atlanta, College Park, and nearby areas.