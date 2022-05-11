R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc Offers Robust Commercial Property Insurance in Decatur and College Park, Georgia

College Park, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2022 --R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. was established in 1978. It is one of the leading insurance agencies in the south Atlanta area. Through them, people can avail of cost-effective and comprehensive plans for home, life, business, and auto insurance in Decatur and College Park, Georgia.



Having commercial property insurance is essential for anyone owning commercial property or retail space. Operating a business leaves people exposed to many potential risks, one of them being business property damage. If the business property gets damaged due to fire or natural disaster, it can cause a financial catastrophe for the business owner. Proper commercial property insurance coverage can help in avoiding such an eventuality. If a business suffers significant property damage and doesn't have adequate insurance coverage in place, it may never recover from the financial consequences of the loss. This is especially true for small businesses that have limited resources.



In most cases, commercial property insurance covers the building itself and items both inside and just outside. These plans may cover various furniture, equipment, and computers inside the building. Depending on the coverage plan chosen, it may also cover fencing, landscaping, and exterior signs, which are outside the commercial building.



R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. is one of the most well-established providers of commercial property insurance in Decatur and College Park, Georgia. Their policies cover the commercial property from perils like fire, theft, and natural disaster. R.D. Wood Insurance Associates, Inc. caters to the insurance requirements of distinguished businesses, starting from manufacturers, retailers, and service-oriented businesses, to not-for-profit organizations. Through them, one can even invest in Professional liability insurance (PLI) that helps protect professional advice and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the total cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client.



