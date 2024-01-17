Rdcthera Announces RDC Development and Analysis Services Based on Its Technology Platform

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2024 --In a groundbreaking development for the field of drug discovery and diagnosis, Rdcthera, a professional CRO company offering efficient and customized R&D services related to radionuclide drug conjugates (RDCs), has announced the release of its RDC development and analysis services. Leveraging its cutting-edge technology platform, Rdcthera aims to empower drug developers with state-of-the-art tools for creating targeted radiopharmaceutical treatments.



"With our cutting-edge technology platform, Rdcthera is at the forefront of advancing the potential of radionuclide therapy," said the marketing director at Rdcthera. "Our RDC development and analysis services will provide a comprehensive solution for pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking a reliable partner to accelerate their development timelines and bring targeted cancer therapies to patients in need."



RDCs represent a promising class of therapeutic agents that combine the selectivity of antibodies with the cell-killing properties of radioisotopes. By delivering precise cellular-level treatment to disease sites, RDCs show immense potential in treating various types of cancers and other medical conditions. The efforts to create RDC in Rdcthera benefit from the advanced RDC development and analysis platforms that are dedicated to providing worldwide customers with high-quality products, customized services, analytical testing services, and expert consulting for RDC development projects.



Rdcthera has been researching and optimizing the radionuclide drug conjugate development for many years. To enable a robust and safe synthesis process of RDC, its chemical development group is fitted with fume hoods in multiple suites and also equipped with new-age technologies such as chemical synthesis and conjugation technology, software-based toxicity evaluation, quantitative risk assessment, and green chemistry to support its synthesis services for chemical molecules and chelators, as well as conjugation services.



After the RDC synthesis process, the analysis for RDC, both in vitro and in vivo, is required for quality control and characterization before further clinical studies. Through RDC binding analysis, biodistribution analysis, toxicity study, and many other advanced techniques, Rdcthera aids drug developers in assessing the radiation dose delivered by RDCs to healthy tissues surrounding the target site, which enables careful evaluation of potential side effects.



Combined with Rdcthera's significant RDC expertise and proven platform technology, the company has the confidence to turn clients' materials into an RDC, enable scaling, and shorten the path to the clinic.



About Rdcthera

Rdcthera, supported by its rich library of radionuclides, chelators, and linkers, is professional in radionuclide drug conjugate design, conjugation, and analysis. To expedite RDC development, Rdcthera has also established a professional RDC development platform to support high-quality RDC-related services.