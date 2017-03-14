RDU WING CHUN School of Chinese Boxing Celebrates 20th Anniversary - Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --An exciting event in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, April 1, 2017, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing. The event will take place at The Hideout at Lonerider Brewery, 8816 Gulf Ct. Suite 100, Raleigh, NC.



RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing has proudly been helping people for 20 years to learn a powerful self-defense technique called Wing Chun Kung Fu, often known as Wing Chun for short. Wing Chun Kung Fu, which is a martial art technique developed in Southern China is a concept-based Chinese martial art and form of self-defense utilizing both striking and grappling while specializing in close-range combat. According to legend, the self-defense technique was designed by a woman called Yim Wing-Chun. The Chinese self-defense technique then became popular thanks to Bruce Lee, and now it has become even more popular in North Carolina, thanks to RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing.



A lot of martial arts and self-defense techniques promote brute strength and include belts and medals. However, Wing Chun Kung Fu is compatible with people of all sizes, studied by people of all ability, and recognized for teaching lessons that last a lifetime. The martial art not only prepares people to defend themselves in real-life situations but will also achieve physical fitness results. The event celebrates the history and practice of Wing Chun Kung Fu and gives people the opportunity to meet the Sifu (spiritual master) and students to learn about the martial art and school.



Sifu James Widmar has over 20 years experience training Wing Chun to special forces, military, and martial art enthusiasts. Sifu Widmar is a disciple of Sifu Brian K. Edwards and taught at the namesake school in Fayetteville, NC before opening the Raleigh-Durham location in 1997. The lineage includes Sifu Duncan Leung, disciple to Wing Chun Grandmaster Yip Man and former classmate of Bruce Lee. The unique training style of Sifu Widmar prepares students for real-life situations. Through his ongoing dedication and mentorship, Sifu Widmar has developed long-term enthusiasts that continue the practice, even after they have moved from the area.



A spokesman for RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing said: "The event will give people the opportunity to not only celebrate with us on our 20th Anniversary, but it will also give people the chance to meet students and ask questions about how Wing Chun Kung Fu prepares students to defend themselves for real-life situations."



The celebratory event will include food, door prizes, limited edition anniversary shirts, and so much more. The 20th-anniversary event is not to be missed.



To learn more about the event, please visit www.rduwingchun.com or contact train@rduwingchun.com.



About RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing

RDU WING CHUN School Of Chinese Boxing is a professional martial arts school based in Raleigh, NC. The school, established in 1997, champions dynamic self-defense techniques for real-life situations and highly effective body conditioning for the best physical form. Wing Chun Kung Fu is a result-oriented martial art from Southern China made popular in the United States by the late Bruce Lee (1940-1973) and is prominently known for the one-inch punch, blind-folded sticky hands, and wooden dummy. Wing Chun is the only martial art developed by a woman.



Media Contact

RDU Wing Chun

8813 Gulf Court, Suite G

Raleigh, NC 27617

919-781-4199

train@rduwingchun.com



Notes:

RDU Wing Chun Class Schedule.

Mornings | Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

7:00 am – 9:00 am

Evenings | Mondays — Fridays

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Weekends | Saturdays

10:00 am – 12:00 noon