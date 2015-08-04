RDW Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Home Decorations

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Robert Webb is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.FaulkHomeDecor.com. The website offers a large selection of home decoration products including glass vases, home gifts, lighting for the home, room decoration accessories, and much more. Webb was inspired to start his website by his own love of decoration in his home and office. He feels that decorative items help to spark imagination and enhance the spirit.



There are many excellent home decoration products featured within the merchandise of FaulkHomeDecor.com. The website offers products including whimsical art glass vases, decorative pillows, hall console tables, wine cork candles, backless stools, wool rugs, chandelier lighting, modern wine racks, decorative wall vases, dark wood console tables, wall mirrors, table lamps, and much more. In the future, Webb will continue to add interesting new pieces to keep the site fresh. He plans to expand his current selection and eventually add seasonal items as well.



Providing items that cannot be found just anywhere is very important to Webb regarding FaulkHomeDecor.com. The website offers a wide selection of products that are more unique. Webb takes the time to select each product personally so that he can make sure that these are the best products for his customers. The individual care that goes into the selection of the products makes it so that customers are able to come to the site knowing that they'll be getting great quality items that they wouldn't be able to find at many other stores as well.



To complement the main website, Webb is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeDecorEssentialsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to home decorations. Webb will be talking about how to choose a great housewarming gift, the different styles of decor, how to accessorize your home, selecting essential pieces for each room, and how to use color in decorating. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers make their homes more beautiful.



