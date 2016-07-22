RE Babbitt Shoreline Sales Launches Website Featuring a One-Stop Pet Supply Shop

Ludington, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2016 --Ruth Babbitt is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PetSupplyEmporium.net. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies with a particular focus on the large variety of carriers and crates, stylish dog collars and leashes, and pet furniture. Babbitt was inspired by the important role that pets play in many peoples' lives to comfort them, help them relieve stress, and be their buddies through all of life's precious moments. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Babbitt wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can keep their pets healthy for all of the wonderful memories to come.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of PetSupplyEmporium.net. For those who love their loyal dog, the website features a variety of essentials from dog collars and leashes to interactive dog toys and dog treats. For those who enjoy their feline friends, they can choose from items including stylish cat furniture, cat food, and cat flea and tick products. The bird selection includes different styles of cages as well as bird feeders and houses. The pet product selection also includes fish products, reptile essentials, and more. In the future, Babbitt plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Babbitt regarding each and every transaction made on PetSupplyEmporium.net. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of pet products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so that customers can quickly find the items they need to keep their pets comfortable away from home or to keep them well-fed and happy in their homes.



To complement the main website, Babbitt is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetSuppliesStoreBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping your dog active with Kong dog toys, getting the right parrot bird cages, and keeping your cat secure with cat safety collars. Topics already covered include using a dog pillow bed to give your dog a restful sleep and the advantages of leather dog leashes. Babbitt hopes to give valuable tips and information on useful products for your pet's health and happiness every day.



