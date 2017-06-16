REAC Group Incorporated Seeks Partnerships with Real Estate Developers, Agents and Investors

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --REAC Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:REAC) is actively seeking joint ventures and partnership opportunities in real estate with income-producing capacity. While the company is focused on purchasing multifamily developments that are currently generating income, the company is open to acquiring real estate properties which may be in need of development; this may include land or properties in need of renovation. The company has been shopping North and South America for the best return on investment.



The company seeks relationships and joint ventures with real estate developers and real estate investors to acquire and manage income-producing properties. Potential partnerships or joint ventures with REAC Group, Inc. will include the acquisition, management, development and/or financing of income-producing real estate properties such as multifamily condos, hotels, resort residential properties, high-rise condominiums, RV parks, campgrounds and other high yielding real estate investments.



The company is looking into real estate markets where higher cap rates are prevailing. REAC Group intends to make long-term investments in these markets and produce sustainable revenues from the assets purchased.



"We're excited here at REAC Group, Inc. We are identifying specific real estate investments and narrowing down our search. We welcome conversations with realtors, developers, contractors and investors in the real estate space." said REAC Group, Inc. CEO Robert DeAngelis "Our strategic agenda remains on being optimistic and opportunistic about ventures in real estate."



About REAC Group, Inc.

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) is a public company trading on the OTC Markets Inc. The company engages in the ownership and operation of real estate related businesses. The Company via Acquisition, Joint Venture or Partnership acquires interest to real estate related projects. See ReacGroupInc.com



