REAC Group Retains Cervitude IR for Investor Relations and Business Development Consulting Services

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --REAC Group Inc has engaged Cervitude Intelligent Relations for Investor Relations, Human Resources, and Business Development, in an effort to implement "The R.E.A.C. Plan" (Real Estate Agriculture and Community Plan)



Cervitude Intelligent Relations will be responsible for formulating a strong board, a team of executives and advisors as part of the strategic focus on sustainable business growth initiative, which is being branded as "The R.E.A.C. Plan"



"Over the course of the next couple of months, we will be recruiting top notch talent in the real estate world. Robert DeAngelis, the CEO, has shown his commitment to this process by bringing us in and giving us the latitude needed to build a great company." said Nicholas Coriano, Cervitude IR Principal. "We have developed the R.E.A.C. Plan which includes simultaneously executing on two objectives over the next quarter: (1) build a profitable business (2) build a great team to run a great business."



"REAC Group, Inc is excited to begin purchasing property in the form of land, campgrounds, hotels, multifamily units, community complexes and to seek out the many opportunities in the real estate sector. We are pleased to lead the charge for REAC Group, Inc and have already begun the process of identifying profitable real estate acquisitions," said Daniel Wachtel, Cervitude IR Lead Consultant. "Our focus is on building a profitable business while understanding the pressures of being a public company. As we grow the team, we will grow the real estate holdings and profits will follow." REAC Group Inc, CEO Robert DeAngelis said "I appreciate the long-term vision and realistic thinking Nick and Dan bring to the table. It's time for growth and a positive change at REAC and the time is now."



About REAC Group, Inc.

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMarkets:REAC) is a public company trading on the OTC Markets Inc. The company engages in the ownership and operation of real estate related businesses. The Company via Acquisition, Joint Venture or Partnership acquires interest to real estate related projects. See ReacGroupInc.com



Cervitude IR is an investor relations agency focused on implement sustainable growth solutions. With clients in the USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australia, and Africa; Cervitude™ Intelligent Relations Consulting brings professional human resources to your company projects and objectives. See Cervitude.com for more information.



