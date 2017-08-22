Readers Can Open Flipping Book on Tablets and Smartphones with PubHTML5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --Online digital publishing has become the new trend with the increase in the use of online platform for everything, including reading. PubHTML5 has become a leading digital publishing platform with its ability to create HTML5 based flipbooks, magazines and catalogs providing amazing results. The company understood the need to cater the rising number of mobile readers and thus they have optimized their functions to create flipping book for the mobile readers making them accessible from all devices including smartphones and tablets.



Informing about the mobile-friendly flipping book, Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 said, "The number of mobile readers are increasing and will keep on increasing in the future too. Publishers require their work to be made easily accessible for their mobile readers as the number of such readers will keep on rising. Thus we have made sure that our clients get the highly mobile device optimized flipping book for their readers."



As told, the flipping book is created in a manner so that it can provide the smartphone and tablet readers a better experience, considering their small screen size. "The flipping books created through our platform are highly adaptable to any screen size. So no matter what device is being used to read the content, it adjusts itself as per the reader's device's screen size and give them a much better reading experience." she added. Not only this, the powerful, interactive and highly engaging HTML5 animations, which make the flipbook content really eye-catching, also are compatible to smartphones and tablets keeping the charm of animated content intact despite of the device it is being viewed at.



PubHTML5 is a powerful platform for people to publish their flipping book online easily. With different options of publishing the work online and offline, the flipping book assists the publishers to reach out to a wide reader base in various different manners. Now with the optimization of the flipping book to make it highly adaptable to the mobile devices, the makers have made it really comfortable for the publishers to cater to the reading requirements of mobile readers and give them a great reading experience.



