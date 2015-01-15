New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Ready Meals in Bolivia"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Ready meals in Bolivia is a very small category due to the lack of appeal to the local taste of these products to Bolivian consumers. As a result, domestic companies started offering ready meals that offer consumers products with Andean cereals. These products are increasingly popular among middle- and high-income consumers. For example, the launch by Andean Valley of dinner mixes made with quinoa is very well distributed through modern channels.
Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.
For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 800-844-8156
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ready Meals Market in Peru to 2017
- Ready Meals Market in Chile to 2017
- Ready Meals Market in Brazil to 2017
- Ready Meals Market in Indonesia to 2017
- Ready Meals Market in Norway to 2017