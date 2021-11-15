Ready or Not, Sunber Black Friday Deals Is Coming

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --Sunber Hair, an online hair store, which is committed to producing and offering real human hair wigs for people. To defend against the shipping delays and supply chain chaos and meet the needs of more people for wigs, they launch the Black Friday Pre-Sale.



Moreover, Sunber's manager announced that they have adjusted the price of their lace front human hair wigs and HD lace wig. People can get up to 50% off when they buy a 5x5 lace closure, body wave, Jerry curly, or deep wave 13x4 lace front wig, or other different size lace wigs.



About the 2021 Sunber Black Friday Sale:



Black Friday Pre-Sale: From 12th to 18th of November



The Sale Details:

All items get up to 50% off, CODE: BFP16



People can participate in Sunber lucky wheel to win iPhone 13, $1000 cash, or other exquisite gifts.



During the activity, people can get double points as long as they buy any wig and they can redeem the gifts they like in Sunber hair.



Lucky Box will bring people surprise and happiness! Everyone has a chance to get the Sunber human hair weave, 88J Jerry curly hair wig, bouncy curls short human hair wig, or other useful gifts for only $29.



Spend $1 to buy a piece of raffle ticket to participate in their live sweepstakes at 9 am on Nov.26, and everyone has a chance to win the most popular V part wig this year.



Don't miss the Sunber Black Friday Sale! There, they will offer people Black Friday best buy, Sunber new arrivals, and trendy cozy hairstyles for this season.



Black Friday is known for high discounts at every store and people flocking to shop. Many non-retail employees and schools have both Thanksgiving and the following Friday off. Along with the following regular weekend, this makes Black Friday weekend a four-day weekend.



Due to the COVID-19, people are called to participate in various outdoor activities as little as possible. So people are focusing on online shopping this year, not only can it save time and reduce the times people go out, but it can also help people to reduce the financial burden by using interest-free installments.



About Sunber

Sunber Hair is always concerned about everyone's order during the before-sale, selling, and after-sale. And there are clear classification columns for people to choose from. They are constantly innovating and making progress and want to establish a higher brand image and gain a better reputation. People can also choose to buy now pay later wigs on Klarna or Zip Quadpay at check out, use the debit or credit card to pay in 4 installments.