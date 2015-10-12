Ready Steady Booth Addresses Wedding Season Demand in Melbourne

Heidelberg West, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --One problem with Australia's wedding season is when wedding events are booked too close to each other or within the same day, resulting in scarcity of wedding services, or services that are rushed resulting in poor services. Ready Steady Booth, the Melbourne based company that specialises in the Open-Style Photo Booth, has years of experience with this concern and with the wedding season coming around, they have offered their services especially for those upcoming wedding events. They want to reassure clients that even with this busy season, they will be well equipped and can cater to their needs.



The Open-Style Photo Booth is a quick and convenient way for guests to have their pictures taken. There is no need to hassle guests for photos as they can freely take them in their own time. They can take their pictures seriously or goof around with props and costumes that comes with the photo booth. They can even take their photos as many times as they want and have just as much printed copies. With full customisation, any photos taken by the wedded couple's guest will feature the couple themselves in the theme and style that the couple wants.



Before the big day, the couple or event organizer can just relay their preferences or designs so that the company can fully customise their prints to their satisfaction and enjoy the wedding, worry-free. They can include any information they want to each printed picture, so that their guests can keep them as their wedding souvenir.



Ready Steady Booth has local engineers that designed and built their Open-style photo booth, so any concerns with their equipment can be immediately attended to. The company has also launched their website, https://readysteadybooth.com.au, where clients can book their events. The website maintains a simplistic design but offers enough information for the equipment and service for hire. Aside from the pricing page that the website have, there is a contact form for any inquiries or bookings.



About Ready Steady Booth

Ready Steady Booth is based in Melbourne, Australia and specialises in the Open-style photo booth. Their services can be hired for parties, weddings, fundraisers, and corporate events. Interested clients may contact them at media@readysteadybooth.com.au or phone number 1300662131. Their current office is located atLevel 1, 31-37 The Mall, Heidelberg West, Victoria, 3081 Australia.