Ready Steady Booth Launches Website for Open-Style Photo Booth

Heidelberg West, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --A business based in Melbourne at the Heidelberg suburb, Ready Steady Booth offers photo booth for hire. The open-style photo booth is the brainchild of the company and is custom-made. Engineers local to Australia were responsible for the design and construction of the open-style photo booth. The business bloomed last year, 2014. The website's designed for Ready Steady Booth is minimalist and easy to navigate. It contains all the important information and answers the most frequently asked questions. The website focuses mainly on the open-style photo booth, its features and functions, the prices as reference and the items that come with it upon renting. The open-style photo booth can be hired with free delivery and set-up for clients within 50 km around Melbourne.



Clicking on The Booth page will display all the feature and functions of the open-style photo booth. The booth is equipped with touch screen interface, it has a green screen which makes it possible to change the background of the photos and it can also be custom branded for clients who want to affix their logo and brand name on the booth. No attendant is patrolling while the photo booth is in use but a staff is nearby to help out in case of issues. The packages also come with fun props and a USB stick where all the photos and videos are saved after an event. Photos can be uploaded through social media sites as soon as it was taken and also uploaded in an online gallery.



The Prices page gives the clients ideas on what they have to pay depending on the hours of use. The Events page lists all the events where the open-style photo booth can be used including weddings, parties and kid's birthday parties, school and corporate affairs and fundraising events. A FAQ page is also available for clarifications regarding the prints, requirement, payment and other important information. A Contact page is also provided for easy connection with the company. A form may be filled up for any inquiries. To know more about Ready Steady Booth and the open-style photo booth, visit their website at www.readysteadybooth.com.au.



About Ready Steady Booth

Ready Steady Booth, a Melbourne-based company, offers the modern open-style photo booth for hire. It provides services to clients around Melbourne and other surrounding areas. For more information, the Marketing Manager may be contacted at 1300 66 21 31. E-mail inquiries may be sent to contact@readysteadybooth.com.au. Their business address is located at Level 1, 31-37 The Mall, Heidelberg West, Victoria 3081 Australia.