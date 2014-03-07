Real Data Shows Benefits of Garcinia Cambogia

Actual data shows how Garcinia Cambogia can help with weight loss
Victoria, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2014 --Garcinia Cambogia is being referred to as the most exciting breakthrough in weight-loss by health experts around the world, and has gained significant popularity among consumers for its health benefits, and weight loss properties. In attempt to verify these claims, Ethical- Reviews has investigated further.
Claims of Garcinia Cambogia helping consumers with weight-loss, are based on the active ingredient HCA (Hydroxycitric Acid) which is found in the dried Garcinia Cambogia fruit. HCA reportedly helps to shed fat with no negative side-effects by reducing appetite, increasing fat metabolism, decreasing glycogen utilization, and lowering LDL cholesterol levels. In an independent study published by Elsevior, which is an academic publishing company specializing in medical and scientific literature, found that only particular brands of Garcinia Cambogia where effective in providing weight-loss results. For the Garcinia Cambogia extract to be effective, the product must contain a minimum of 60% HCA in the ingredients.
Further studies indicated that HCA releases the enzyme ATP citrate-lyase, which inhibits fat-cell-production within the body, which then blocks the fat formation in the body. The production of new fat is blocked, and previously stored fat is burned and converted into energy which results in the overall increase of energy levels of the body. Furthermore, HCA stimulates the secretion of serotonin hormone which is responsible for mood swings. The increased level of this hormone enhances the mood and promotes an overall healthy well being.
About the Research Behind Garcinia Cambogia
Subjects in the study that took Garcinia Cambogia Extract reduced there Body Mass Index (BMI) by 7.8% and 7.9% in a very short period of time.
Overall food intake was reduced by 14.1%.
Total cholesterol, LDL and triglyceride levels were reduced by 9.1%.
Serotonin levels increased by 20.7% and 50%.
Click here to access the Elsevior study online.
Things to Consider when Purchasing Garcinia Cambogia Extract Supplements:
Make sure the product is 100% Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract.
Check the ingredient label for any unnatural ingredients or fillers.
Pure Garcinia Cambogia product should always contain 60% HCA.
Only buy products with research backing-up their claims.
More About the Research:
In the study published by Elsevior, forty-four subjects made of both male and female where randomized at baseline, after a 16 week period, the Garcinia Cambogia group had "significantly reduced total body fat in all areas of the body, opposed to the placebo group in both male and female subjects," according to the publication. The Garcinia Cambogia used in the study was of the highest quality available, and these results are based on specific products.
