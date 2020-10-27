Real Estate Agency LLC Promotes Chris Polanzi to Vice President of Sales

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --Real Estate Agency LLC (REA) has announced that Chris Polanzi has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. He specializes in the sale of expired and withdrawn listings. "It brings me great pleasure to elevate Chris' position, knowing that he brings an unparalleled one-on-one service to each of his clients," said Dave Dickey, principal and CEO of Real Estate Agency LLC. "He brings his enthusiasm of real estate knowledge of our local market and shares the know-how on implementing strategies to maximize cash flow for his clients when searching to buy their dream house," added Dickey.



Polanzi is the author of the newly released "Selling the Unsellable Home" which lists advice and tips on how to help homeowners sell their property with the most successful real estate transaction possible.



Beginning at the age of 18, Polanzi spent his summer performing market analysis research, and studying occupancies on homes on the island of Oahu. He earned his real estate license at 19 years old. He is also currently earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler College of Business.



Polanzi joins the REA team that has sold several millions of dollars in residential and commercial real estate properties throughout Hawaii. Most recently, REA has been receiving much success in its current $2,500 MLS Owner Listing program designed to sell homes without retaining a real estate agent as the intermediary. The new $2,500 MLS Owner Listing program aims to have property automatically listed to trusted real estate websites such as Zillow, Truila, and Realtor.com.



The MLS Owner Listing Program is a one-time, up-front paid fee of USD $2,500 exclusive of taxes. For information, contact REA at (808) 923-SOLD or visit Real Estate Agency, LLC. Real Estate Agency, llc RB-21907 is a licensed real estate business located in Honolulu, Hawaii.



About Real Estate Agency LLC

Based in Honolulu, Hawaii Real Estate Agency LLC (REA) specializes in home sales and rentals on the island of Oahu. With millions of dollars listed in sales, REA has the professionalism, expertise along with integrity and client loyalty that current and past clients have praised. REA clients include families, business professionals, investors as well as the business and construction industry. For more information about REA, visit RealEstateAgencyLLC.com or call 808.923.SOLD. Also visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RealEstateAgencyLLC/.



Media Contact:

Stanley Matecny or Miki Matecny

Phone: 1.808.923.SOLD (923.7653)

Email: Office@realestateagencyllc.com