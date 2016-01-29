Real Estate Agent John Seggerman Is Ready to Help Millennials and Others Find the Right Home

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --According to an article published by InsideNOVA, millennials are expected to have a large impact on the housing market in the near future. Real Estate Agent John Seggerman is prepared to help this growing number of millennial homebuyers find the home that fits all of their needs.



"There's something special about helping others find a home within which they can build their lives and have cherished memories," said John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes. "I have years of experience searching for homes to best fit the needs of my clients. I provide multi-pronged guidance, which is a source of pride in my business. With much of the millennial generation preparing to enter the housing market, I am excited to help these largely first-time homebuyers transition into the market. However, I of course work with clients of all age groups."



Seggerman, whose four years as a foreign policy adviser in the U.S. Senate was part of his 15 years of increasing responsibility (Legislative Assistant and Legislative Director) in both the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, explained that according to the InsideNOVA article, millennials are more connected than other generations. This increasing connectedness of millennials makes it both challenging and exciting for real estate professionals.



In order to meet the needs of the millennial generation, real estate professionals must be current with social media and technology in general. "Millennials often seek to integrate their tech-savvy way of life with the process of buying and selling real estate," stated John Seggerman.



Seggerman, who is licensed in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., went on to point out that among all generations of homebuyers, the first method of choice in the home buying process is searching online for properties for sale.



"Being reliable, trustworthy, detail-oriented and having a strong understanding of the sales contract," Seggerman commented about what's most important to him in the real estate business.



But potential homebuyers don't have to just take Seggerman's word for it. Past clients vouch for his expertise.



"John marketed and sold our home in North Arlington and we could not have been happier with the service and results," two previous clients said jointly, while adding, "Prior to listing the home, he gave us some useful suggestions in preparation while providing complimentary professional staging services. Throughout the time the home was on the market, John was diligent in marketing the home and attended to every detail. John's negotiation skills and hard work resulted in a great price for our home and a smooth transaction. We would certainly recommend him to other home sellers."



A second set of previous clients also endorsed Seggerman's services and results, saying their experience with John is one of the best they've ever had and went on to recommend that anyone in the real estate market contact him.



"We enlisted the services of John, who in 2015 successfully marketed and sold our luxury condo in DC. We knew going in that this would be a challenging transaction, since a previous effort to list it fell short for several reasons. John's experience, deliberate manner, and attention to detail were invaluable in obtaining for us a very good price in a smooth transaction. John didn't just ensure that we had a contract on our unit, but he made sure that it closed - a very important distinction. There are always many hurdles and obstacles with a successful closing, and ours simply would not have happened without John's expertise. We are convinced that many realtors would not have surmounted the challenges of selling this particular property in this particular condo building. We highly recommend John for anyone interested in buying or selling residential real estate in the DC metro area. "



