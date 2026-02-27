Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Do clients know what to do in Long Island, Flushing, Nassau County, Garden City, Hempstead, Hewlett, Valley Stream, NY, and surrounding areas if the title to a property comes up with a lien on it? What about understanding the language in a purchase contract? For most people, they would be at a loss on what to do with these situations, but these are just two scenarios that could happen. Working with the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. will mean that clients have a real estate attorney on their side that can help with these and many more issues that may arise when buying or selling a property. The main reason why clients would work with a real estate attorney is to help safeguard their interests throughout the property transaction, whether buying or selling. Take control of the property journey and contact their team to bring on a real estate attorney as soon as possible in the process.



Many people make the assumption that if they have a real estate attorney, they don't need to work with a real estate agent. This isn't true, and they are complimentary positions on a real estate team. The real estate agent is there to help find qualified properties or buyers for the property, while the real estate attorney will help with crafting legal documents, resolving disputes such as property boundaries, and more.



For most people, they rarely buy or sell property, so the entire process can be confusing. Along with rarely dealing with property transactions, it can be a major comfort to know that clients have a trusted and experienced professional on the team that can decipher the legal language in contracts and such and present them in layman's terms.



Like most things in life, the sooner that clients engage the services of a team of real estate attorneys, the more help that they can potentially provide throughout the process. While it might seem that they only do the bulk of the work at the end when closing happens, there are many other things that they can intervene on and save time and money down the road when it's time for closing. Rushing at the last minute can also cause issues, so when they are able to take the proper time for things, the outcomes are always better.



Real estate attorneys are an important part of the team that are there to help buy or sell a property.



