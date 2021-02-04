Real Estate Growth Champion AEM Services Appoints Ali Aljibouri Executive Director

Fairlawn, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2021 --AEM Services, a premier real estate redevelopment and investment group in North America, has appointed Ali Aljibouri executive director effective February 1st, 2021.



AEM Founder Mark Dente stated "We couldn't be more thrilled to have Ali join our leadership team. His experience using technology resources and outreach programs to scale companies is impressive…his experience with starts up firms in Austin's early tech boom and in the ultra-competitive automotive industry is the perfect match to our growing organization."



A native Texan, Ali will be based out of San Antonio, TX, and will focus on the national reach of AEM Services. Ali Aljibouri will initially oversee the expansion of investor partnerships, developing real estate educational outreach programs, and help direct a rapidly expanding network of realtors, construction teams, and marketing partnership projects.



"AEM Services is backed by a history of truly remarkable single-family home redevelopment that is actively growing in cities across the country due to our proven in-house methods, and industry-recognized practices," said Ali Aljibouri of the company. "With over five million homes sold per year in the U.S., and over a trillion-dollar market cap, our proven technology systems to acquire a consistent supply of choice homes, develop the best retail homes, and partner with investors who want to participate in the process is paramount to what AEM Services stands for."



Unlike a volatile stock market which can lose great value within just a few days, real estate is one of the most resilient assets that investors and home buyers have turned to in the post-COVID-19 era.



"AEM Services is able to capitalize on downturn markets, and low inventory markets through our agile adjustability of buying, selling, marketing, and construction systems. Real estate is the most time hardened and proven asset class to return capital for investors. As our operational cities across the USA grows, so does our growing list of amazing partners and profit-sharing investors…" said Ali of the current market conditions.



About AEM Services

AEM Services is a national leader in single-family home buying, selling, redevelopment, and investor partnership growth strategies across major metro markets throughout the United States. For more details, visit the website at www.theaemservices.com.



