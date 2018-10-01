Real Estate Investment Disruptor "Everyday Capital, LLC" Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Delaware-based Everyday Capital LLC just launched their own crowdfunding platform to raise funding in pursuit of an area of real estate investment previously overlooked; single family homes. In a market where multi-unit dwellings and commercial property get all of the attention and acceptance. Everyday Capital LLC is going after distressed properties of every kind in addition to the more traditional property investments investors have come to expect. Everyday Capital, LLC is gathering a real estate investment fund designed to uniquely stand out from traditional models, by offering investments that have a social impact while hedging the ebbs and flows of the real estate market. The largest competitive advantage Everyday Capital, LLC has is its ability to continuously find off-market deeply discounted properties through a large database of sponsor relationships.



Tapping into the power of crowdfunding, Everyday Capital LLC offers a major real estate investment avenue for the average investor. In a rare opportunity, those with relatively modest capital can be a part of an exciting new real estate investment company, participating in redevelopment projects in strategic cities and are overseen by experienced and professional handlers that have a proven history of double digit returns for its investors.



Originating Commercial Real Estate Loans for Experienced Sponsors and Developers



Part of Everyday Capital's overall strategy in lending to such seasoned and knowledgeable sponsors mitigates the risk that most investors face: dealing with those who have a distinct lack of experience in the field. Everyday Capital, LLC is managed by the owner of the largest Real Estate Investor Association in New York state, with working relationships in chapters located in New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Its educational programs are headed up by LIREIA and the "Mentoring Masterminds Apprentice Program" and was established in 2008. These are educated real estate investors whose business model involves locating opportunities that can be purchased off market for a discount, improved, and sold for a profit.



Buy-and-Hold Real Estate Portfolio



"The buy and hold strategy is designed to hedge against inflation and a market correction which we will be experiencing shortly" says Michael Mulholland Director of Risk Management of Everyday Capital, LLC. Identifying and purchasing real estate assets that will provide positive cash flow, reduced crime, and increased tax revenue for the counties involved. Investors can capture the benefits of strong cash flow and forced equity through such efficient property management and renovation plans.



Overall Strategy



With localized expertise, diversification of holdings, as well as hands-on experience, the management team provides the potential for the fund to deliver more stabilized returns for its investors. This is achieved by diversifying the fund into two separate strategies:



- Originating real estate loans for immediate cash flow to experienced qualified sponsors



- Joint Venturing for ownership of development projects specifically for the $5 Million to $20 Million-dollar projects. There currently is a niche for this type of funding which allows us to provide equity ownership, so sponsors can focus on acquiring multiple discounted projects without constantly have to raise capital for each specific project.



Everyday Capital LLC investment projects have a mission beyond money; the noble goal of improving the quality of life for everyone concerned in every transaction. They work with for-profit and non-profit organizations with a focus on improving communities by providing employment, improved property values, and tax revenue. Additionally, Everyday Capital plans to open a Regulation A+ offering with the proceeds of this capital raise so that ordinary people can invest in larger real estate transactions not just the wealthy. Their investment fund's motive is not just to generate returns, but to make a lasting difference in the lives of others.



"In the last 80 years, investment products were only offered to the super-wealthy; especially when it came to real estate. The Securities Act of 1934 prohibited the common person from investing in real estate or large transactions. Now, crowd-funding is allowing everyday people to take advantage of these kinds of deals — and that has just become a game changer," said CEO of Everyday Capital, Melissa J. Shea.



Interested investors can explore every detail of this equity crowdfunding opportunity here - http://bit.ly/2NQtNMK.



About Everyday Capital LLC

Everyday Capital LLC is based in Delaware and was recently formed for the purpose of raising and managing capital for deployment into originated real estate secured notes and real estate assets. Everyday Capital is managed by Clear the Way, Inc., which has been successfully operating since 2010 as a New York State corporation and has a past track record of 17.28% ROI for their fund. Everyday Capital maintains working relationships with local and national operators who have successful track records in both lending and real estate holdings.



Learn more at: https://everydaycrowd.com/.