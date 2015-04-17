Brushton, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Jay St. Hilaire proudly announces the mega launch of his new book titled "Stop Renting and Be a Homeowner Now!" A renowned personality in real estate investing and training, Jay has closed numerous deals and mastered many effective real estate strategies in his illustrious career. His new book promises to be a great real estate resource that will reveal some of the most well-kept industry secrets. The book is presently up for sale in leading bookstores and online retailers including Amazon.com, Amazon Europe, CreateSpace Estores, CreateSpace Direct, and Jay's website jaysthilaire.com.



Jay started his career in construction at a very young age under the mentorship of his father. An avid learner, Jay started his career in real estate influenced by Dean Graziosi. Just a few years down the line, he has established himself as an authority in his niche of Rent to Own Homes. Now, Jay travels all over the nation teaching the real estate concepts he has learned over the years. Jay's just released book provides an opportunity for the readers to learn some of his tricks without attending his classes.



Talking about the idea of writing his new book, author Jay St. Hilaire says, "I used to think 'ask and you shall receive' was a motto to get ahead! I have come to realize that 'give and you shall receive' is what I will live by from this day forward. This is the very reason I wrote this small but power packed, informative book on transforming from renter to homeowner!"



Jay St. Hilaire is now offering free download of a chapter of his just released book. This facility, however, is only valid for the first 300 downloads.



About Jay St. Hilaire

Jay St Hilaire resides in Upstate, New York where he has honed and practiced his unique niche in the Real Estate Market. Jay has accumulated success through firsthand experience in his backyard performing actual real estate transactions and leaving his unique footprint of happy customers along the way.