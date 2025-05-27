Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2025 --When it comes to real estate transactions in Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Hempstead, Hewlett, Queens, NY, and the surrounding areas, things are not getting easier, and this means that having a real estate lawyer on the team is vital to ensure things go as planned. Working with the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. will provide clients with that extra set of eyes to look through the documents, assist with title searches, as well as provide insight and better negotiation options prior to the sale of property. And as with most things, there are different trends that are showcasing just how important having a real estate lawyer on the team can be. Technology is helping to shape how real estate transactions can happen going forward, and more and more cross-border transactions are happening, both across state lines as well as international transactions. When clients are looking at buying or selling real estate, contact their team right away to get an experienced real estate lawyer.



One of the rising factors that has come into play, especially with commercial real estate transactions, is an emphasis on environmental, social, and governance factors. Things like the carbon footprint of a building, any known environmental conditions that could affect owning the building going forward, and other things can all play into the valuation and marketability of a commercial property. Another factor that can affect real estate transactions is the increased access to loads of data that can provide things such as ongoing taxation issues, hundreds of data points on selling prices, details about local municipalities and how they treat commercial buildings, and more.



Technology is touching real estate transactions more and more as well. The use of blockchain technology is helping to secure online transactions, being able to use virtual closings that allow people to attend the closing remotely, as well as smart contracts all enable a faster and smoother real estate transaction for all parties involved.



Most people who aren't in the real estate industry just don't have the time or wherewithal to keep up with the changes in regulations, laws, and other things related to residential and commercial real estate. This is where the expertise of real estate lawyers can really prove their worth by letting clients know about situations that they need to avoid or to let them know that a proposed activity for a property may not be allowed. Knowing these things ahead of time makes the process better for everyone.



Rather than looking at a real estate lawyer from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. as just another layer of bureaucracy, it is best to view it as an investment in Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Hempstead, Hewlett, Queens, NY, and the surrounding areas. Clients will end up having a smoother real estate transaction and avoid many of the headaches that can sometimes bring a real estate transaction to a halt. Contact them today to get them involved as early as possible with a real estate transaction.



About The Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C.



