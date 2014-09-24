Real Estate Mapper, LLC Launches New Website Featuring Home Sales and Real Estate Investment

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --John Finnerty, Certified Affordable Housing Provider, is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MetroDCAreaRealEstate.com. The website features services to help people buy and sell homes without worrying about bank qualifications and realtor fees. It also offers safe returns on real estate investments. Mr. Finnerty was inspired to start his business when he recognized that realtors, banks, and investors focused mainly on the 20 percent of people who could qualify for a loan. He wanted to open up options for the other 80 percent of Americans.



As a Certified Affordable Housing Provider, Mr. Finnerty can offer a plan to enable clients to advance and grow into home ownership. This is much different from being a landlord. Landlords give tenants housing but provide no future path for that tenant to eventually own a home. His goal is to provide more people with the ability for home ownership, which advances the person, the family, and society in a positive way.



There are many different home purchasing and selling services available within those offered on MetroDCAreaRealEstate.com. The website offers opportunities to lease to own homes in the D.C. area, buy a home without bank qualifying, sell a home quickly without dealing with realtor fees, and to safely invest in real estate with your IRA. As houses become available to either buy, rent, or rent to own they will be posted on the website so that buyers can find the home of their dreams and owners will be able to get out of foreclosure or out of their unwanted home quickly.



Providing clients with the opportunity to find and move into their affordable dream home is extremely important to Certified Affordable Housing Providers like Mr. Finnerty. The website, MetroDCAreaRealEstate.com, is designed to inform clients of the ways that they can own and sell a home without going through the standard channels of bank qualification and realtor listings. The process of buying and selling homes is simplified to make it quick and easy for anyone to buy or sell a home. By providing buyers with unique buying options, the houses that are for sale are exposed to a whole new group of potential buyers who wouldn’t be able to buy these houses through a realtor.



In addition to the main website, there will also be a simultaneous launching of a blog located at http://www.TheRealMetroDCBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to the real estate market and will explain how to quickly get out of foreclosure by selling your home, how to sell a home without repairing anything, how to deal with tenant issues as a landlord, how to get on the path to home ownership, and how to make safe investments in the real estate market. The purpose of the blog is to give clients the information that they need to buy, sell, or invest in real estate.



