Real Estate Park Featured in Orlando Magazine

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2008 -- Geo Geovanni, owner of realty group Real Estate Park, explains his background and qualifications in a recent issue of Orlando Magazine. The magazine was founded in 1946 and provides entertaining and informative information on the area’s arts, dining, travel, entertainment, shopping, healthcare and real estate.



The article titled “Geo Geovanni: Real Estate Park” explains how he is committed to helping people to find the home of their dreams. Geovanni has been in the real estate industry for 17 years started his career in New York City and moved to Florida in 2001.



‘“My goal is to make sure that you and your family is completely satisfied with our service,’” he said in the article. ‘“In today’s market, you need someone who can assist you throughout the transaction. That means taking the time to keep you abreast of everything that is going on in today’s real estate marketplace.’”



Real Estate Park can assist buyers in looking for a family home, retirement home, get away condominium for summers and vacations, or a second home in a low-pressure atmosphere. Geovanni is also a member of the Orlando Regional Association of Realtors and the Checola Association of Realtors.



For more information, visit http://www.realestatepark.net.



About Real Estate Park:

Geo Geovanni, owner of Real Estate Park, assists homebuyers in purchasing their dream homes in the Orlando area. Geovanni has sold homes in developments including Vista Cay, Stonebridge Commons, Toscana, Sand Lake Private Residences, River Run Coach Homes, Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke, Bermuda Dunes MetroWest, Sunset Lake, Platinum Park, The Villas at Seven Dwarfs Lane and Misty Creek.

