Real Estate Pro Turns to DLA Editors & Proofers for Marketing Expertise

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --When it comes to real estate transactions, clients choose Karen Arbelaez (http://web.har.com/aws/aws.cfm?agent_number=496888) because of her track record, experience and expertise in the frenetic Houston real estate market. She cites those same reasons for selecting DLA Editors & Proofers (http://www.dlaeditors.com) to help her with her marketing communication needs.



"I've been in this business for almost 15 years, so I know what I need to say to potential clients on both sides of the sales transaction," said Arbelaez. "But I wasn't great at translating those thoughts into compelling written content. I'd write down what I wanted to say, but the words on the page didn't always say what I had in mind. Then I met David."



David Lombardino is the founder of DLA Editors & Proofers, a Houston-based service that helps its clients with a variety of communication needs. Lombardino met Arbelaez when looking for a tenant for an investment property. "Karen was easy to get to know, but what stood out the most was her ability to assess our goals quickly and accurately, and develop an appropriate plan to achieve them," he recalled. "She found us a great tenant, who is still with us four years later. While we worked together, Karen and I both talked about our businesses, and Karen asked to see what we could do for her marketing communication."



DLA provided editing and consultation services for Arbelaez's website content, personal bio and listing descriptions. "David and his team are so professional and have great insight into my business," she continued. "They didn't just tell me how to rewrite what I had written—they took the time to learn about my business in depth, my client base and how I like to work. Then they used that to make content suggestions. I have complete trust in DLA and couldn't be happier with the results."



About DLA Editors & Proofers

DLA Editors & Proofers has provided thousands of clients with a range of editing and proofreading services with a focus on delivering thoughtful, objective suggestions aligned with the document's objectives, personalized to match the author's voice and style, on time and on budget. DLA's staff of in-house editors has provided editing and proofreading services to authors, colleges, students and professors, publishers, marketing firms, graphic designers and entrepreneurs.



About Karen Arbelaez (ABR, CIPS, ePRO®, CNE)

A bilingual, 14+ year real estate veteran, Karen gets the bulk of her business from client and agent referrals. She helps clients with Houston-area moves and is sought after for her corporate relocation expertise. She is a "Preferred Realtor" with Chevron Federal Credit Union Corporate Relocation, Cartus, Brookfield Global Relocation Services, Lexicon Relocation, and Prime Alliance Real Estate Services; a RE/MAX Collection Luxury specialist and Certified International Property Specialist; an annual recipient of the RE/MAX 100% Club Award; and proud to support the "Making Miracles Happen" program.