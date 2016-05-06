Real Estate Sales Expert Glenn Bill to Motivate and Educate Agents in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --Glenn Bill is pleased to speak at Real Estate Connections, an event hosted by Chase for real estate agents in the Indianapolis area. Glenn will share his experience and expertise in sales training and real estate sales with local agents. Come hear international best-selling author, speaker, and expert real estate consultant, Glenn Bill, on May 18th, 2016 from 10-2pm at Dallara Motorsports, just two blocks from the Indy Speedway. In "Racing to Ultimate Success in Real Estate" Glenn trains agents about how to get to the 'winner's circle' through time and stress management, as well as being able to understand, communicate and deliver value to their clients.



Glenn Bill was named one of the top ten sales people in the national franchise for closing over 200 home sales in 2007. Glenn continues to be a top agent in his market, and now shares his success strategies for increasing growth and profits with others.



Among the topics Glenn will address:



-Delivering Value and Creating Differentiation

-Crushing, Identifying and Overcoming Stress

-Taking back your Time from "Tire-Kickers"

-Top 3 Secrets to Market Dominance

-Unlocking the Unlimited Potential in You and Your Business



Praise for Glenn Bill



"Glenn is unbelievable. It is rare to find an experienced business owner and sale's person who has walked the talk like Glenn. His presentation came from his heart and the road of hard knocks. We love Glenn's no nonsense, positive, direct, and enthusiastic presentation style. Every time he speaks to our 300 agent sales force, he lights

their fire!"

~Mick Scheetz – Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Scheetz



"Glenn's enthusiasm, energy, and delivery is just what my company needed at our kickoff event. His ideas were original and his ability to get my agents to think differently was eye opening and motivational."

~James Bradley – Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Bradley



"Glenn's message delivered real, tangible solutions my salespeople could implement right now! Great creativity, thoughts and ideas! He did an excellent job."

~Steve Jacobson – President, Fairway Mortgage



This event is hosted and sponsored by Chase Real Estate Connections, a free event open to all real estate agents in the greater Indianapolis area.



Wednesday, May 18th

Dallara IndyCar Factory (just two blocks from the Indy Speedway)

1201 W Main St, Speedway, IN 46224

Registration: 9:30am-10:00am

Presentation: 10:00am-2:00pm

Lunch will be provided!

Cost: Free



After the seminar you can race your friends in the Indy Car simulator Head to Head! Awards given to the fastest realtor. Food and Beverages provided. Following the awards head to the track for an afternoon of practice and fun with your fellow agents and lenders!



About Glenn Bill

Glenn Bill is a husband, father, businessman and coach from Indianapolis. He is a serial entrepreneur and ravenous learner of attitude and self-improvement. Having more energy and enthusiasm than most people, he is involved in a variety of ventures that elicit his competitive nature and compassion for human beings.



He received his Real Estate license at the age of 19 and quickly developed a reputation for leading people and creating the feeling of mastery that comes from owning a piece of America. Using the same principles he learned from his athletic background, he dominated listings and sales in one of the larger nationally branded firms.



When he was 23 year old, Glenn became a partner in a Real Estate franchise that had only 16 agents and produced just over $600,000 in revenues. Today he can proudly assert that the company had over 150 agents and an excess of $8,400,000 in revenues. Glenn received international recognition as one of the Top Brokers AND Salesmen for ten consecutive years in a company with over 6,500 offices and 135,000 sales associates. Glenn has completed one of the largest mergers in a national franchise system and the company now totals in excess of over 350 salesmen and women and revenues topping $18,000,000.



Glenn's latest endeavor is the University of Attitude. His goal: to change the world one attitude at a time. He is the Author of The ABC's of ATTITUDE- You Secret formula to Get ATTITUDE. He speaks nationally to audiences that thirst for increased production, profitability and morale for their team or company.



