Real Estate Transaction Service Launches New Transaction Timeline from Offer to Close

Calabasas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --Los Angeles based Offer To Close, a service that helps navigate the entire real estate transaction, announced the launch of Transaction Timeline. Transaction Timeline is the first transaction management tool from Offer To Close that is free and available for use by agents, transaction coordinators, buyers, and sellers.



The launch of timeline furthers the mission of OfferToClose.com, which is to use their knowledge and experience as leaders in real estate, marketing, and technology to create tools and services that make buying and selling a home simple, transparent, and affordable.



"We still have a long way to go to create our vision of making a real estate transaction transparent and simple," said OfferToClose.com Founder and CEO, James Green, "but we are pleased to create the Transaction Timeline to give buyers and sellers a simple, transparent view of key dates and deadlines."



"I love how easy it is to make a custom timeline for my transactions." said Samuel Pawlitzki, a REALTOR® at Beach Cities Real Estate "My clients love the fact that they have a clear picture of what's ahead of them. This is certainly a step in the right direction for our tech challenged industry."



Offer To Close has also created Offer Assistant which is an online tool that allows real estate agents to provide key information allowing the Offer To Close team of licensed real estate agents to write a full offer. Offer Assistant is a free service for any agent using an Offer To Close transaction coordinator in their transaction.



Whether you are a real estate agent looking for help getting your next transaction closed or are doing a for sale by owner and don't know how to manage all of the contracts, visit OfferToClose.com to get started today.



About Offer To Close

Based in Los Angeles, California, Offer To Close gives real estate agents an advantage by merging technology and talented transaction coordinators to help real estate agents focus on doing what they do best – helping home buyers and sellers – while getting more transactions from offer to close.