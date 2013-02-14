New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL) has been selected by a leading production homebuilder to deploy solar in certain of its new communities, beginning in California and with an eye towards broader deployment to other solar friendly states.



Home buyers in participating solar communities will enjoy the benefits of a solar system as a standard feature of their new home. Real Goods Solar will design, engineer, service and manage the installation of these residential solar systems. The systems will be designed to offset a good portion of the electrical needs of the home.



Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RSOL) is one of the nation's pioneering solar energy companies serving commercial, residential, and utility customers.



MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. (NYSE:WFR) announced financial results for the 2012 fourth quarter and full year that reflected ongoing challenges and volatile market dynamics in both of its business segments. Relative to the prior quarter, Solar Energy segment revenue growth was largely driven by higher solar project sales, while Semiconductor Materials segment revenue fell due to an on-going industry downturn.



MEMC Q4 2012 reported GAAP revenue of $600.7 million and GAAP EPS of ($0.05). The Company also reported Non-GAAP revenue of $704.3 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.



MEMC is a global leader in semiconductor and solar technology. MEMC has been a pioneer in the design and development of silicon wafer technologies for over 50 years.



