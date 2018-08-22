Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --After 15 years of providing Emergency Shelter and Recovery Services to women in Essex County, Real House, Inc. (RHI), under the leadership of Mr. Shawn H. Jennings, CEO, and Mr. Wally A. Choice, CFO, headquartered in Essex County, has secured a multi-million dollar financing deal to upgrade its existing operations, and to acquire the renowned Flynn House in Elizabeth, NJ). The Flynn House was one of the first halfway houses in New Jersey—since 1961—which now provides sober living services to males in Union County.



Backed by Mariner's Bank (Edgewater, NJ) and backed and advised by Oberon Securities (New York, NY), this history-making acquisition was secured through Real House Recovery, Inc (RHR)—the non-profit arm of Real House Inc. The funding will allow RHI to also enhance its current operations, which includes six New Jersey-based facilities—two Halfway Houses for women, one in Newark and the other in Bloomfield; two Emergency Shelters, and an Intensive Outpatient Treatment office in Montclair; and a Sober Living facility for men in Elizabeth, which is in the process of becoming a licensed men's Halfway House. This incredible opportunity sets into motion unlimited possibilities to better serve New Jersey residents facing substance abuse issues.



Currently, there are residents living at The Flynn House, and RHI has no immediate plans to make any changes to the current structure. Albeit, RHI is still planning how the newly acquired facilities will be used; it knows these facilities will be utilized in a treatment based capacity, continuing to provide much-needed supportive services to a vulnerable male population in Union County, and nearby communities. Real House Recovery, Inc. currently operates programs that serve targeted populations—adults in recovery, homeless veterans, ex-offenders reintegration and female survivors of domestic violence; and looks forward to bringing these services to the City of Elizabeth.



Although the lights have dimmed on the legacy which is Flynn House, the torch has been passed to RHI, which will continue to light the way for the vulnerable and disenfranchised. RHI remains steadfast in its dedication, concern, and selfless commitment to serve residents in need within Union County, and throughout New Jersey.



To learn more about Real House, Inc./Real House Recovery, Inc., please visit our website at www.realhouseinc.com or www.rhrinc.org, or call 973-746-2400.



*Mariner's Bank is an independent community bank dedicated to meeting the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Mariner's continually demonstrates social responsibility by supporting diverse civic and charitable activities through contributions and volunteer hours given generously by their directors, officers, and employees.



About Real House, Inc.

Since 2004, Real House, Inc. (RHI) has transformed the lives of over 3,000 women and men, through our emergency shelters for women and men, substance abuse treatment program, halfway houses and sober living homes. In July 2017, the nonprofit arm of Real House, inc.—Real House Recovery, Inc. (RHR)— was awarded a major grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide housing and job placement for upwards of 80 homeless veteran families in Essex County. The Veterans Achieving Stability and Training (VAST) is dedicated to helping veterans become stable, productive individuals through employment training and job placement. The success of this program has led to continuation funding for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. And in January 2018, RHR was awarded a 2-year grant through the NJ Victims of Crime initiative to implement BRAVE—Banding Residents Against Violence and Exploitation—which provides emergency shelter and supportive services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Essex County.



For Details, Contact:

Real House, Inc./Real House Recovery, Inc.

Croix-Ronald Coppáge, Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: 973-746-2400

croix@vastnj.com

realhouseinc.com

rhrinc.org