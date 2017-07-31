Essex County, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --Shawn H. Jennings, CEO, and Wally Choice, COO, Real House Recovery, Inc. ("Real House") of Montclair, NJ, lead a coalition of community-based organizations to address the chronic problem of homelessness among female veterans and their families living in Essex County, New Jersey.



The Veterans Achieving Stability through Training (VAST) project was funded for one year by the U.S. Department of Labor—Veterans Employment and Training Service, to help reduce the number of homeless female veterans (with or without families), and increase the number of these heroes achieving stability through training, job placement, and permanent housing.



The coalition charged with implementing this critically important project includes Essex County College (Newark), Isaiah House (East Orange), Bessie Mae Women and Family Health Clinic (East Orange), Urban Life Wellness and Counseling Center (East Orange), B.L.E.S.S.E.D. Ministries, Inc. (Newark), and EYES INC.



The VAST project is only one of two projects funded in the State of New Jersey to provide supportive services to veterans, and the only one funded to empower female veterans, and address chronic homelessness among this group. The successful $500,000 proposal was developed by EYES INC (eyesinc.org) on behalf of Real House Recovery, Inc.



VAST will provide centralized access to a strong supportive network of comprehensive wrap-around services to encourage and enhance stability for no less than 80 female veterans, to include emergency housing assistance, permanent housing through HUD-VASH, case management, behavioral healthcare (individual/group/families), domestic violence, financial literacy, healthcare, health and wellness activities; career placement, supportive employment (Job Retention), transportation, legal services, access to childcare and child development services; linkage to VA Benefits, and more.



Real House Recovery, Inc.

Mr. Shawn H. Jennings, CEO

Wally Choice, COO

Croix-Ronald Coppáge, VAST Administrator

croix@vastnj.com

Phone: 264-VAST-NOW

Phone: 256-827-8669

vastnj.com

realhouseinc.com