Most experts agree, for real estate agents to do their best it's a must to have a number of important things in place to support their work. What if most things on that list could be purchased in one inexpensive package that an agent could use online whenever and wherever they need them? That's the concept behind realCoached, which aims to be a complete solution to becoming a top real estate producer in one box, The company has announced a September 28th launch in Lafayette, California at a special Career Impact Event and the anticipation surrounding it is very high.



"The tools we're offering on realCoached.com would cost hundreds of dollars a month if they were purchased separately," commented a spokesperson from the company. "We're very happy to deliver them for only $14.95 a month, really opening the door to breakaway real estate success. We'd recommend anyone interested who is here in California to come check out our launch, it's going to a really amazing experience."



According to realCoached the Career Impact Event will be led by industry expert Rich Castro, who has trained over 60,000 agents, was a top 1% sales agent and has been published in every major real estate publication.



The realCoached package is made up of a Live Coaching Module, featuring live weekly webinars for every level of real estate agent; a Virtual Trainer, offering a way to improve skills in the office or at home; a Client Relationship Manager (CRM) and Email Marketing tool; and Personalized Videos, that displays company logo, picture, and personal contact info, which is considered one of the best ways to build rapport and bring in interest from clients.



Past events from Casto have been very widely praised by attendees.



Aaron O'Brien, from San Leandro, recently said, "Rich's presentation cut across the lines of all careers and life. The emphasis of 'learning the business' and 'serving the client' struck a cord with me because I doubt it is a consideration of most people. Rich's presentation confirmed the belief that I will do well in the business."



For more information be sure to visit https://www.realcoached.com