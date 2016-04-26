RealEstateU Announces the Release of New Real Estate Licensing Course in Texas

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --When it comes to online learning for real estate, RealEstateU has changed the game with their newest course offerings.



Online learning has become a huge global industry, with people all over the world accessing new and exciting ways to increase their knowledge. Being able to access an education from anywhere and at any time available is necessary for today's hectic schedules.



One of the problems with online education has been making sure that companies are accredited and properly able to prepare a learner for their exam. When it comes to real estate, this means preparing for the licensing exam, which will certify a learner to practice what they know. Enter RealEstateU, which is not only credentialed and accredited to provide online real estate course training for Texas residents and beyond, but is one of the easiest to use. With a streamlined website that walks users through the entire process, the company is poised to revolutionize the ways people have been receiving training for a real estate license.



Sometimes online courses require participation at certain scheduled "class times." While online access is easier than getting to a classroom, this still takes away part of the benefits of this kind of education, which is deciding the right schedule and having flexibility with timing. That's why RealEstateU now offers courses that learner can access whenever they want, ensuring that they get access to all of the knowledge they need to pass their course, while still being able to schedule their education according to their needs.



Not to mention, RealEstateU is one of the first online real estate education companies to allow users to access courses from whatever device they need to. That means users don't need to rely on computers for access, but can instead use their smartphones or mobile devices.



Finally, RealEstateU's new Texas course are taught by the best of the best of real estate professionals. Easy to use audio lessons make it easy to access education from anywhere. This means a top-quality education, all from the comfort of the couch.



If you have always dreamed of becoming a real estate professional, it is time to contact RealEstateU, where you will be prepared for your exam in the best way possible. RealEstateU's new courses make online education access easier and more effective than ever.