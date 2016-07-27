RealJoy Vacations Doubles Its Number of Available Rentals in Just Two Years

Destin, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --RealJoy Vacations, a premier property management company offering vacation rentals in Destin and the Northwest Florida region, has announced the company has doubled the number of rental properties in just two years from 150 to 300.



Having recently added long-term rentals to its already diverse portfolio, the company offers rentals in Destin, Okaloosa Island, Sandestin, Hwy. 30a, Panama City Beach, Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas and Mexico Beach. Its wide range of services includes beachfront condos, homes with golf carts, luxury homes with pools, townhomes with docks and many others.



"We believe our success at RealJoy Vacations is because we strive to bring Real Joy to our owners and guests," says owner. "We do this by stewarding the properties entrusted to us with honesty, integrity and a relentless strive.



RealJoy Vacations has been serving the Emerald Coast for over five years and specializes in vacation property management as well as long term property management.



