Realm + Wild's Mindfully Crafted Jewelry Line Splits the Profits for Nature and Wildlife Conservation

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --Realm + Wild, the revolutionary new brand creating mindfully crafted jewelry while splitting all proceeds 50% towards Nature and Wildlife Conservation Efforts, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to enter initial production.



Realm + Wild is the first company of its kind dedicated to splitting profits down the middle for nature and wildlife conservation. A set of sterling silver Logan Stud Earrings in the shape of a wolf is the first product to emerge from this unique partnership with Mother Nature.



In addition to education efforts, the company also hopes to build a strong community around it's products to further carry their message of conservation and sustainability. "Our goal is to sell products to wonderful consumers who will in turn share a message," says founder and designer 'A.'



"The commercial aspect of REALM + WILD is to not only support our business structure, but to also elevate awareness among our customers and their collective circles," says 'A,' further emphasizing the companies collaborative nature. Whether it's a friendly smile of a rhinoceros or the concerned visage of a wolf, their pieces are designed to communicate the love and intelligence of all lifeforms of the planet.



The company also is focusing heavily on it's supply chain making sure all aspects of the business are both socially and economically aligned with the same ethos. Realm + Wild aims to partner with businesses that share and support in the mission of sustainable and responsible business practices. The company hopes to raise the bar in consumer manufacturing. Realm + Wild products are all designed and manufactured in the USA.



The Sterling Silver Logan Stud Earrings measure approximately 5x5x5mm and are available for purchase for $79 on Indiegogo.



About REALM + WILD

REALM + WILD is a New York City based heart-centered venture fueled by a love for nature and the everlasting quest to find meaningful work. Sparked with a conscious spirit, the REALM + WILD business model is formulated to support a responsible and sustainable supply chain while splitting profits with Mother Nature herself. Their initial product launch is the Logan Stud Earrings molded in the shape of a wolf and available on Indiegogo.