Realteam Real Estate Links Arms with Oakland University in Exclusive Marketing Agreement

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --Now noted as the "Official Residential Real Estate Team of Golden Grizzlies Athletics" Realteam Real Estate has every cause to celebrate. A huge fan of Oakland University athletics themselves, the Detroit Metro area real estate company brings extensive expertise to the table. Noted as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the U.S., the independent firm has over sixty full-time agents dispersed over four locations. Poised to bring value to OU athletics, alumni, and future recruits, the Realteam Real Estate name will now work alongside one of the nation's most celebrated teams.



"We really believe in the university, what they do for the community, and we absolutely love OU basketball! So, it's a big thrill for us to work hand-in-hand with a Division One team to help support our area, OU alumni, and the athletics department in any way we can. We couldn't be happier," said Tom Lower, Broker of Realteam Real Estate.



Neal Ruhl, Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations for OU, adds, "Realteam and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are a perfect match. Realteam is that blue-chip partner we have been looking for to align our brand with. I'm honored they believe in our product enough to begin this historic sponsorship deal."



The deal Ruhl speaks of will include the Realteam Real Estate name on the OU basketball court and baseball field. TV and radio commercials will also be played during OU sporting events with an emphasis on basketball games. The company will advertise homes for sale in some of the commercials as a convenience for game attendees. Looking toward the future, Realteam hopes to recruit OU graduates to join them as they help over 1,000 families, this year, move in and around the surrounding Detroit area.



For more information visit http://www.mirealteam.com.



About Realteam Real Estate

Realteam Real Estate has four offices in the Detroit Metro area. Office locations are Shelby Township, Saint Clair Shores, Southfield, and Oak Park, Michigan.



Contact:

Tom Lower

Broker, Realteam Real Estate

tom@mirealteam.com

586-580-8092



Address:

48915 Hayes Rd.

Shelby Township, MI 48315



Websites:

http://www.mirealteam.com

http://www.oakland.edu



Social Media Realteam Real Estate:

https://www.facebook.com/mirealteam

https://www.instagram.com/mi_realteam

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mirealteam



Social Media Oakland University:

https://www.instagram.com/oaklandu

https://www.facebook.com/oaklandu