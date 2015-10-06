REALTECH Inc. Launches New Website

Malvern, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --REALTECH Inc. launched their newly designed website at http://www.realtech.us on October 1st. Introducing REALTECH as a new breed of technology transformation provider, the new website and brand refresh are more closely aligned with the company's strategic vision for growth and expansion over the next three years and beyond.



The site places a specific emphasis on:



- Today's Innovative Disruptive Technologies

- SAP HANA Solutions that focus on Business Value

- theGuard! SmartChange, a proprietary software product that optimizes SAP change and transport management



Visitors will find it easy and intuitive to navigate the site with a new optimized portfolio, uniquely focusing on the business value organizations can achieve with REALTECH's inventive solutions. REALTECH's point of view is that business drives technology and REALTECH solutions ensure that organizations can improve competitive advantage and enterprise performance. The site stresses the importance for organizations to embrace today's innovative disruptive technologies - Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Social Media, to best be prepared for changes affecting the global economy.



The new launch comes on the heels of REALTECH's introduction to their new unique end to end SAP HANA Implementation Solution offering that utilizes business process benchmarks and business metrics to create improved business responsiveness and situational awareness. REALTECH'S SAP HANA solutions result in the optimization of revenue and reduction of operational costs.



"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, and partners to better understand REALTECH's world class solutions," says REALTECH's CEO, Alex Collevecchio. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."



About REALTECH Inc.

REALTECH is a purpose built, 350 person, global consulting and software services firm solely focused on Technology Transformations. We specialize in assisting clients to innovate and embark on critical business and technology change within the context of today's business altering, macro-trends we call innovative disruptive technologies, such as: Big Data & Analytics, Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Social Media.



We lead clients through the complex tasks of designing, building, integrating, and operating critical business systems to embrace a new set of innovative disruptive technologies. We offer a number of management and technology consulting services, within our global delivery model offerings, that follow our Think.Build.Manage approach to solve complex client issues, improve client competitive advantage, and improve client enterprise performance.



For more information, please contact REALTECH's Director of Marketing, Kim Spada, at kim.spada@realtech.com