REALTECH Inc. Offers BW to HANA Implementation Solution Highlighting Business Value of SAP HANA

Malvern, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --REALTECH Inc. announces its new business value driven BW to SAP HANA Implementation Solution. The unique end to end solution, utilizes business process benchmarks and business metrics to create improved business responsiveness and situational awareness that results in the optimization of revenue and reduction of operational costs. Traditionally, most organizations assess HANA based on the technical qualifications, however, the true power of HANA lies in determining how an organization can apply this to real business measures and dollars. REALTECH's point of view is that business drives technology and the REALTECH BW to SAP HANA Implementation Solution ensures organizations will effectively leverage HANA to expand its capability to handle more data and generate more insight, thus improving competitive advantage and enterprise performance.



For over 20 years, REALTECH has been the premier solution provider for SAP clients worldwide in SAP migrations for SAP ECC and SAP BI environments. This extensive experience has created an industry leading team of resources and world class portfolio of specialized Business Value Tools and Methods such as Benchmarking Metrics, Best Practices, Case Studies and Advanced Analytical Process Models. "This has uniquely positioned REALTECH to offer a proven methodology that defines the business advantages and improvements that can be driven and sustained by leveraging HANA's data management capabilities, allowing organizations the speed to unlock new business approaches for competitive advantage and analytical insight" says REALTECH's CEO, Alex Collevecchio.



This REALTECH offering consists of a three stage process that includes: 1) a mobilization workshop to define the challenge and success metrics, 2) a Proof of Concept that includes on-premise or cloud infrastructure options, a BW to HANA migration, a HANA Analytics validation, and a business case driven road-map for high value adoption, and 3) execution of the HANA Road-map.



About REALTECH Inc.

REALTECH is a purpose built, 350 person, global consulting and software services firm solely focused on Technology Transformations. We specialize in assisting clients to innovate and embark on critical business and technology change within the context of today's business altering, macro-trends we call innovative disruptive technologies, such as: Big Data & Analytics, Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Social Media.



We lead clients through the complex tasks of designing, building, integrating, and operating critical business systems to embrace a new set of innovative disruptive technologies. We offer a number of management and technology consulting services, within our global delivery model offerings, that follow our Think.Build.Manage approach to solve complex client issues, improve client competitive advantage, and improve client enterprise performance.



For more information regarding how REALTECH can drive continued business value through your HANA environment, please contact Mark C. Tabor, Senior Vice President at mark.tabor@realtech.com.