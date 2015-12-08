REALTECH Inc. Partners with enosiX to Deliver High Impact Mobile Technology Transformations

Malvern, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Mobility has become fundamental to the way organizations conduct their business by empowering their employees and customers as well as laying the foundation for the next Innovative Disruptive Technology - the Internet of Things. The recent partnership between REALTECH and enosiX allows them to offer the quickest time-to-value for enterprise mobility and integration in the market.



The enosiX Framework makes building native mobile apps for SAP easy and efficient. Providing an intelligent integration solution, REALTECH's expert team of .NET and Xamarin developers use enosiX to create solutions that intuitively and securely access SAP data. Equipped for any version of SAP, enosiX provides a robust solution with zero middleware or additional hardware.



Consistent with their 20 years of thought leadership and delivery of high value solutions for SAP effectiveness, REALTECH's proven methodology uniquely positions them to deliver high impact mobile Technology Transformations, resulting in increased business value. Armed with enosiX framework, REALTECH brings agile development to your enterprise, allowing them to mobilize even the most customized SAP landscape in weeks. "With the impact of Innovative Disruptive Technologies on today's business models, we teamed with enosiX because they bring a new level of innovation and market advantage by extending mobility to any organization's SAP environment," says REALTECH Senior Vice President of Business Information Management, Kevin McManus.



But it's not just the mobility market that REALTECH and enosiX are disrupting. REALTECH is a proven global leader in the Innovative Disruptive Technologies that allow companies to capitalize on the Internet of Things such as Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Mobile Services. The enosiX framework delivers intelligent integration, enabling REALTECH to quickly and efficiently tackle integration requirements for SAP, i.e. SAP and Salesforce, SharePoint, or other 3rd party systems.



Charles Evans, enosiX CTO, shares REALTECH's vision for Technology Transformation. He explains, "It's more than just an app. It is not simply about mobilizing SAP screens. It is about making the organization more efficient and therefore more profitable. That is a key driver in a mobile first strategy. We should embrace and help customers on that journey. enosiX can support that."



About REALTECH, Inc

REALTECH is a purpose built, 350 person, global consulting and software services firm solely focused on Technology Transformations. We specialize in assisting clients to innovate and embark on critical business and technology change within the context of today's business altering, macro-trends we call Innovative Disruptive Technologies, such as: Big Data & Analytics, Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Social Media.



About enosiX, Inc.

The enosiX Framework enables .NET developers to create apps that access ERP back end systems with incomparable ease. Based in the Cincinnati area, enosiX boasts a worldwide customer base of more than 100 SAP users leveraging the Framework to quickly create, deploy, and maintain native apps that mobilize business processes and make them more competitive.



For more information regarding how REALTECH can assist your organization with Rapid Deployment Solutions to Integrate Mobility and IoT Capabilities into Your Complex SAP Environment, please contact Kevin McManus, Senior Vice President, at kevin.mcmanus@realtech.com.