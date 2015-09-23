REALTECH to Offer Proprietary Business Case Validation Tool to Define the Business Value of SAP HANA

Malvern, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --REALTECH Inc., is proud to announce its new proprietary business case validation calculator to measure business value towards the implementation and migration of SAP HANA. This patent-pending Business Case Validation Tool leverages customer's real data to better define what type of HANA implementation is required, level of effort, resources needed and implementation timeline. The tool is a result of over 20 years of experience in defining high value solutions from over 1,100 client engagements and provides:



- A Unique Business Case using detailed Industry and Process led Benchmarks and Metrics

- Integrated Business Process and Technical Change Impact Analysis

- The ability to test Process Change Scenario Value Potential



"The REALTECH Business Case Validation Tool allows customers and REALTECH to jointly collaborate on estimating both a migration and implementation plan. This tool, coupled with REALTECH's market-leading HANA Proof of Concept, allows us to provide a detailed strategy for our customers which will specifically define level of effort, return on investment and total cost of ownership of implementing HANA." says REALTECH's Senior Vice President, Mark C. Tabor.



Benefits to the Client include:



- Effective setting of priorities resulting in high impact change

- Defined best use of Technology in support of the business

- Reduction in cost and effort for new solutions



The Business Case Validation Tool is utilized through a 1-2 day workshop, during which REALTECH works directly with each respective customer to define a certain level of criteria to include the business use case data sources, migrations and views; reporting and dashboards required; and analytics and metrics. Our platinum consultants then take the collected data points and utilize the REALTECH Business Case Validation Tool to provide each customer with metrics validating ROI, TCO implementation timeline, high-level HANA POC cost and deliverables.



About REALTECH Inc.

REALTECH is a purpose built, 350 person, global consulting and software services firm solely focused on Technology Transformations. We specialize in assisting clients to innovate and embark on critical business and technology change within the context of today's business altering, macro-trends we call innovative disruptive technologies, such as: Big Data & Analytics, Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Social Media.



We lead clients through the complex tasks of designing, building, integrating, and operating critical business systems to embrace a new set of innovative disruptive technologies. We offer a number of management and technology consulting services, within our global delivery model offerings, that follow our Think.Build.Manage approach to solve complex client issues, improve client competitive advantage, and improve client enterprise performance.



For more information regarding how REALTECH can drive continued business value through your HANA environment, please contact Mark C. Tabor, Senior Vice President at mark.tabor@realtech.com