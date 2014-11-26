Realtime Translation Device "Lingmo" Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Lingmo is a simple, affordable Bluetooth language translation device that will let you communicate and understand in over 30 languages. Lingmo International’s mission is pretty simple, they set out to make a device that pairs up with your Smartphone or tablet so users can communicate easier in any language no matter where in the world.



Imagine going to any country and being able to communicate and understand the locals to order a simple coffee or meal. You might be either on holiday or at that all important business meeting. Lingmo can also be used to answer phone calls or be used as headphones to listen to your favourite songs. Because of its small, light size you can take it wherever you go with ease.



This month Lingmo International started raising funds through the innovative use of crowdfunding. Their crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo will help them complete the moulding, final design, production, packaging and shipping of the Lingmo. Every cent will be used to make Lingmo a reality. So be a part of this groundbreaking new and innovative product and visit the Lingmo International campaign site https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/next-generation-in-bluetooth-language-translation/x/9002526, where you can become eligible to receive great perks from the creators of the this new product.



About the creator

Danny is the Founder / CEO of Lingmo International along with a serial entrepreneur with over the past 11 years establishing multiple businesses across 3 industry sectors across Southeast Asia and Oceania.



Danny strives in establishing businesses when people say it will never work or it is a “stupid idea” this is where he works best, growing up in a lower middle class area he quickly learnt about businesses and the way they work learning from his first mentor during his plumbing apprenticeship ‘that there is always a way you just have to find it” Danny has continued this throughout all his businesses on a global basis.



In the recent months Danny has been involved in multiple joint ventures with prominent Chinese companies to promote their products throughout Southeast Asia and Oceania with great success, this success is due to his extensive experience with design, manufacturing and distribution of multiple products ranging from Portable blue tooth DVD players, Bluetooth headsets, tablets, phones, internet security all of which are based in China, Danny utilizes the best manufacturing facilities using their products and designs to help fill the gap throughout Southeast Asia and Oceania.



Danny now has a Business mentor by the name of Andrew Smith from South Africa who is a prominent name in the business world offering his insight and knowledge to Lingmo International, Andrew also sits on the board of Lingmo International.