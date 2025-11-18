Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2025 --What was once an oddity in Long Island, Flushing, Queens, Nassau County, Rosedale, NY, and the surrounding areas has now turned into a necessity, and if a person doesn't have a realtor lawyer, you are likely going to have overlooked something that could affect the transaction. Realtor lawyers from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C., can help, and with the amount of investment a home property is, it is a smart move to have one on the team. The sooner that clients have one of their realtor lawyers involved with a property transaction, the more that they can help in a variety of ways. From drafting sales contracts to reviewing disclosures and assisting with negotiations, working with a realtor lawyer provides clients with expert advice and guidance that can save them thousands when everything is said and done. Contact them today to have one of their experienced realtor lawyers start working on the next property transaction.



Just because the owner of a property says that the title is free and clear doesn't always make it true. In fact, sometimes the property owner is unaware of the different issues with the property they own, and it never came to light until now. It is these kinds of issues that can immediately derail a real estate transaction, unless clients are working with a realtor lawyer. They will investigate the issue and develop a resolution that satisfies all parties.



Of course, any real estate transaction will need to be recorded with the county. The title deed will need to meet the legal requirements of a real estate document and then be recorded at the county for future needs. A realtor lawyer will also review the various home inspection documents and any other disclosures for the property.



A piece of land might look simple enough to buy or sell, but what about any utilities that are run across the land? What was that land used for in the past, was a home on it or a business of some kind? Looks can sometimes be deceiving, and understanding the history of the property is important to ensure that the buyer or seller is not missing some vital piece of information. And if structures are located on the property, they also need to be inspected and have any issues properly documented.



With the amount of details that need to be checked and verified, having a realtor lawyer definitely makes the process go smoother.



