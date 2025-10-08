Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2025 --There are all kinds of lawyers in Queens, Long Island, Nassau County, NY, and the surrounding areas that specialize in a number of different aspects of life. A realtor lawyer from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. will help clients with all of the legal aspects to a real estate transaction. They work with clients of all kinds that are looking at buying property, selling property, or even with leases. A real estate agent focuses on the sales and marketing aspects of a property, where a realtor lawyer works with the legal aspects of real estate transactions. From document reviewing, to negotiations, to providing legal and contract advice, having a realtor lawyer on the team can make the entire process run smoother and help clients to better understand the entire process. Contact them today to bring one of their realtor lawyers onto the team.



A trend with real estate is homeowners deciding to sell their homes themselves rather than use the services of a real estate agent. Many do this as a way of avoiding having to pay out money to the agent, but they need to keep in mind that the real estate transaction still needs to have a contract in place. This contract spells out the various conditions and requirements of both the buyer and the seller of the property, and a realtor lawyer will help to draft this document and explain the provisions in it.



Disputes do happen, even when everyone in the transaction tries to avoid them. When these disputes arise, having legal representation that is specific to real estate will be invaluable. This might be liens that were unknown or other issues with the title, contract disputes with the language and intent of different wording, or other issues.



A realtor lawyer will also assist with the preparation of the final signing of the contract when it's time. While virtual closings are on the rise, the premise remains the same that the key people need to be present to sign off on documents. The realtor lawyer will also help be the independent third party that helps to distribute funds to the other parties involved. Having this expert on a real estate team will end up making the entire process go smoothly, and they will be there should any issues arise.



It is becoming more and more common in Queens, Long Island, Nassau County, NY, and the surrounding areas to utilize a realtor lawyer as part of any real estate transaction. Working with the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C., clients will have solid legal representation at closing and can rely on them to handle different legal and contract issues as they come up. Contact them today to get a realtor lawyer on the team before doing any buying or selling of real estate.



