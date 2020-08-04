Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --Realty World Inc. has announced MOBI, a new franchise model with low start-up costs and overheads, for young entrepreneurs who aspire to operate their own real estate business.



MOBI is a virtually operated, mobile real-estate service that helps clients achieve their home-buying and selling goals. Instead of having clients come to the physical location of a real-estate brokerage, MOBI operates on a virtual platform and brings timely services to their clients' doorsteps.



"MOBI is a dream come true for young Americans who aspire to become real-estate entrepreneurs and keep 100% of every dollar earned by operating their own business," says Lisa Gerdes, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Realty World Inc. in Newport Beach, California.



This franchise model is a disruptive innovation that reflects how the digital transformation has shaped consumer behavior. Mobile technology and delivery services have enabled consumers to access a wider variety of products and services. MOBI reflects evolving market trends and consumer goals, dreams, wants and needs by offering an alternative to conventional franchise models that come with prohibitive start-up costs, high royalties, and stringent franchise criteria.



"This latest franchise model is a gamechanger in the real estate industry in the world," says Andrew Cimerman, president, and CEO of Realty World, Inc.



MOBI sets itself apart from regular franchises with the following characteristics:



- Low start-up costs: No cash required; Realty World Inc. will finance the franchise acquisition



- Virtually operated



- Low overheads



- Operational in as little as four weeks



- Capped royalty fees



- Franchisees keep 100% of the commission they make



- MOBI comes with the latest technology and management sales training to support franchisees



- A wealth-building and sharing program that offers residual income for life to agents, managers, and brokers



For more information, please contact:

Lisa Gerdes

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Realty World Inc.

Office: (714) 436-9009 x1104

Email: corporate@realtyworld.com



About Realty World Inc.

Founded in 1973, Realty World Inc.® is a global leader and a trusted brand name in the residential and commercial real estate industry. The home-buying process is one that is filled with goals, dreams, wants, and needs. For nearly 50 years, the company has been helping individuals, families and investors achieve their goals of buying, selling, and investing in real estate. For more information, please visit http://www.realtyworld.com/.