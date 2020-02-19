Realty World Inc. Announces Acquisition of 120 Franchises from NextHome Inc.

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Realty World Inc. is excited to announce it has acquired from NextHome Inc. all of the 120 real estate franchise offices located in Northern California and Northern Nevada. The acquisition was completed on Saturday, February 1, 2020.



"This is a huge acquisition for Realty World Corporate," said Lisa Gerdes, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Realty World. "Not only does it give the Corporation incredibly strong representation in Northern California and Northern Nevada, but it will serve as a springboard for the entire Northwest and even Asia. We are now set to deliver a strong impact throughout the nation and the world."



The acquisition of these franchise locations from NextHome comes just as Realty World is undergoing a major makeover to empower its Agents, Managers, and Broker/Owners, with an emphasis on providing a broader range of services, including but not limited to a new Industry, Commercial, Investment (ICI) Division, that deepens the customer experience. The official announcement heralding these changes will be made at Realty World's International Conference & Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.



Continuing to Build Wealth



This expansion is just another part of Realty World's commitment to building and sharing wealth. The company's unique Lifetime Residual Income Program allows all Realty World Agents, Brokers, and Managers throughout the world to become either Franchise or Master Franchise referral partners, allowing them to continuously earn extra income. This opportunity is also open to all professionals who are not currently Realty World Members, or even those who work outside of the real estate industry.



"From title reps, mortgage loan reps, and home warranty reps to retired executives, managers, and attorneys, all of them can participate in Realty World's Wealth Building and Wealth Sharing program," said Lisa Gerdes. "That's the beauty of working with us as a referral partner."



An Innovative System for Success



Part of Realty World's strength comes from its innovative royalty fee structure, which caps the payments made by each office/franchisee at $50,000 (USD).



"This means that a franchise owner could have an office with 1000 or more Agents and the maximum yearly franchise fee would stay capped at $50,000," said Lisa Gerdes. "The Realty World model is just as ideal for smaller boutique franchise offices as it is for the largest offices because our royalty fees make it so affordable. We are blessed to be able to operate unlike anyone else out there."



A Bright Future



The leadership team at Realty World Corporate sees a direct connection between today's acquisition and the company's future plans for success.



"Bringing these franchises back to Realty World Corporate is a phenomenal achievement that continues our plans for 2020," said Andrew Cimerman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Realty World Inc. "We are intensely looking for what other additional partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions we can make in the U.S.A., Mexico, Canada, and globally."



"As we seek to add more partners to our powerful brand name, the influencers and difference-makers interested in a lucrative No Money Required Regional Franchise Partnership or Master Franchise outside the United States should reach out to Lisa Gerdes, our Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer."



2020 is sure to be a sunshine year for Realty World.



About Realty World Inc.

REALTY WORLD® is a leading real estate franchise company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Founded in 1973, the company was designed to help families achieve their dream of buying or selling a home. Today, the company has grown into one of the most powerful real estate brands in the country, with over 420 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States. Helping people realize their goals in real estate takes more than a listing or a yard sign. We know that it's all about helping people.



For inquiries about Franchises, Regional Franchise Management Partnerships, Master Franchises outside the United States, mergers and acquisitions, and all other inquiries, please contact:



Lisa Gerdes

Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer

Realty World Inc.

714-436-9009 x1104

corporate@realtyworld.com