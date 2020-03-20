Reasons to Be Positive About the US Corona Virus Fight

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --Less than a month ago markets were at a record high, as healthy data on the US economy signaled continued growth on the horizon. Then, as Coronavirus made its way to continental Europe and the United States, markets went into a tailspin, suffering one of the fastest declines on record. The last several weeks have been characterized by extreme volatility as investors try to make heads or tails of the situation. Coverage around the virus has been almost exclusively negative, as experts extrapolate worst case scenarios to spur action. It should come as little surprise then, that fear of a recession has moved to the forefront of many minds. At times like these, Santanna Energy thinks it's crucial to look at the data and note some positive developments that aren't getting as much media coverage.



Testing Capacity is About to Rise Substantially: Many private labs have now been approved to conduct tests, and the FDA has announced that not only will high-volume testing be allowed, but that emergency approval has been given for an automated Coronavirus test that is estimated to speed up the testing process. Not only are tests becoming more available, results will come quicker as well.



A Wave of Recoveries on the Horizon: The number of official infections in the United States has continued to rise at an accelerated pace over recent weeks. Meanwhile, our preferred measure of active cases has continued to rise consistently as well. History – including the experiences of both China and South Korea with Coronavirus – shows identification and treatment leads to a slowdown in the pace of new cases, and a pickup in recoveries. Typically, it takes roughly two weeks for otherwise healthy individuals who test positive to get better and be officially moved from the "active" to the "recovered" counts. Now that we are about two weeks out from the initial surge in US cases, recoveries should begin to rise consistently. The world recovery rate currently sits at 93% right now, while in the US it is only 43%. We expect the US to move toward and then exceed the world recovery rate in the weeks ahead.



Response by the Private US Healthcare Industry is among the Best in the World: The private US healthcare industry has responded. Moderna has already begun testing a vaccine, and many other companies have followed suit with their own treatments. Meanwhile, doctors have begun using the experimental anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat US Coronavirus patients, with positive results. A 2013 study by the Department of Health and Human Services determined that the US has the most Intensive Care Unit beds per capita of any country at 20-32 per 100,000 people. This is far higher than China where there are only 2.8-4.6, demonstrating why they needed to build hospitals overnight. Likewise, the US far outdoes countries with socialized medical systems like Canada (13.5), Sweden (5.8-8.7), or the UK (3.5-7.4). This means the US is better suited to deal with the healthcare capacity issues that could arise with a Pandemic than virtually any other country in the world.



The coming weeks will be critical as tests go out en masse and others learn more about the fight everyone is up against. Panic is never permanent, and as the virus response ramps up, sentiment will turn higher as well. Every day is a learning curve. Every day is progress.



This information was provided by First Trust Advisors L. P.



Who is Santanna Energy?

There are hundreds of uses for Natural Gas and Electricity in a home.. such as taking a warm shower, cooking dinner for the family, drying the laundry, warming a home, keeping beverages cold and chilling a home when it is too hot are just a few examples of many!! They know they have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Santanna Energy Services is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity provider that serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 31 years. Santanna Energy understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. It is easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



Santanna Energy has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, the fixed rate plans help secure a monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of a customers contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.



So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars – that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best they can be for their customers Energy needs!



For more information on plans and products or to enroll with Santanna Energy Services, call 630-552-6881 or go online: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook, IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA. Founded in 1988 and in business for over 31 years and growing.