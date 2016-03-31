West Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Finding a simple and cost effective solution for nausea, motion sickness and a long list of other issues – including things like depression, have become much more simple. Utilizing the science of acupressure many people suffering through these issues have found wearing an Acupressure Bracelet has offered them great relief from these serious problems. The world is certainly taking notice, with leader in Acupressure Bracelets for Nausea Relief Rebecca Swan Creations (RSC) announcing they just closed an agreement for their bracelets to be available for the first time in Iraq through the pharma company Zeramok. Iraqis who are suffering from a long list of ailments that have been reported to be treated effectively with acupressure bracelets have responded with enthusiasm.



"We are very happy to see our product soon to be available in Iraq," commented Rebecca Swan, owner of the company. "We are confident that many people will find a whole new quality of life opened up for them, when they get to explore the bracelet's quality and effectiveness."



According to the company, using the bracelet is side effect free. An extended list of the ailments the Acupressure Bracelet has been shown to offer relief for, include: Motion Sickness, Morning Sickness, Treatment Related Nausea, Seasickness, Vertigo, Anxiety, Heartburn, Depression, Stomachaches, and Car Sickness.



Reviews for the Acupressure Bracelet have been very positive.



Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five star review, "I have always suffered from car sickness and motion sickness. The Acupressure Bracelet has removed this completely. I can't give it high enough praise."



